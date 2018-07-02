Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against the celebrity diamond merchant, Nirav Modi, who is accused in Rs 13,400 crore government-owned bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB). The following RCN by the Interpol comes after the CBI had written to it for the arrest of Nirav Modi who fled the country in early weeks of January

In what could be perceived as a major development in getting Nirav Modi back in India, Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against the celebrity diamond merchant who is accused in Rs 13,400 crore government-owned bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB). The following development comes after India had sent hand-written messages to the government of several European countries to inform India if Nirav Modi was residing there or was planning to. With red corner notice issued, Nirav Modi can now be arrested by the police of any country.

The following RCN by the Interpol comes after the CBI had written to it for the arrest of Nirav Modi who fled the country in early weeks of January, just a few days before PNB unearthed the scam.

Earlier, it was reported that Nirav Modi has constantly been travelling to US, China, Cuba, Britain and other countries, using a revoked passport. Taking cognizance of media reports, MEA had also written to France, Belgium and UK asking if they had any information on Nirav Modi.

The following development comes months after the Indian government and agencies have been putting in efforts to get Nirav Modi back to India. Apart from Nirav Modi, his uncle, Mehul Choksi, came under the radar after the PNB filed a complaint alleging the two cheated the bank of Rs 13,400 crore. Reports suggested that some PNB Mumbai branch — where the scam took place — employees were also involved in the PNB scam.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly filed a 12000-page chargesheet against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi’s father, Deepak Modi, sister Purvi Mehta, brother Neeshal Modi and Nehal Modi. In a chargesheet filed last week, ED named Mehul Choksi and 13 others under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

