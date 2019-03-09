Nirav Modi surfaces in London, started new diamond business, MEA spokesperson says waiting for UK to respond the extradition request: A video was also released by the daily on its Twitter handle in which Modi was seen dodging every single question thrown at him by the reporter. To every question asked, he was seen giving the same reply "Sorry, no comments".

Nirav Modi surfaces in London, started new diamond business, MEA spokesperson says waiting for UK to respond the extradition request: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, prime-accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, was recently seen strolling on a busy street in London’s West End by a reporter of the British newspaper The Telegraph. The UK daily recently published an article, which also claimed that he has begun a new diamond business in Soho.

A video was also released by the daily on its Twitter handle in which Modi was seen dodging every single question thrown at him by the reporter. To every question asked, he was seen giving the same reply “Sorry, no comments”.

Exclusive: Telegraph journalists tracked down Nirav Modi, the billionaire diamond tycoon who is a suspect for the biggest banking fraud in India's historyhttps://t.co/PpsjGeFEsy pic.twitter.com/v3dN5NotzQ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 8, 2019

According to the article and the video, the reporter continued following Modi until he booked a car and left. In the video, the reporter was also heard saying that Modi was donning a designer jacket worth 10,000 pounds (over Rs 9 lakh).

The article further claimed that Modi is currently residing in his apartment, which is worth 8 million pounds (Rs 75 crore). Nirav Modi along with his uncle Mehul Choksi are wanted in India for Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs was also asked over the status of government procedure to extradite Modi. The MEA spokesperson said that all necessary steps were being taken for the extradition of Nirav Modi. He added that the government was aware of his presence in the UK. He also confirmed that Modi’s extradition request is under the UK government’s consideration.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More