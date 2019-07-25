A Court in the UK on Thursday denied bail to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and directed that he will remain in jail until August 22.

Nirav Modi, a fugitive businessman who flee away without paying thousands of crores of Indian Banks, will be in custody for a remand till August 22. The directions were given during a short hearing on Thursday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video conferencing from Wandsworth prison. The 48-year-old fugitive businessman has been behind the bars at south-west London’s Wandsworth prison since March in bank frauds and money laundering cases. Nirav Modi’s bail was rejected by the UK High Court earlier last month.

External Affairs Ministry (MEA) has been making continuous efforts to get Nirav Modi back to India, following which, the accused was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard police on an extradition warrant which was issued on March 19.

During subsequent hearings, the court was told that Nirav Modi was the principal beneficiary in all the cases and was the main brain of the conspiracy to defraud Indian Banks and money launderings.

