On Wednesday, The Enforcement Directorate arrested the closest aide to businessmen Nirav Modi, Shyam Sundar Wadhwa. Sunder also holds the post of vice president in Firestar group under the Prevention of money laundry act. A few days ago ED has also ceased property worth Rs. 4.13 crore under PMLA of Dayanand Narvekar, Chetan Desai, Vinod Phadke and Akbar Mulla.

Enforcement Directorate of India (ED) has booked a close aide to Nirav Modi and Vice president of finance of Firestar Group Shyam Sunder Wadhwa on Wednesday. The enforcement directorate made this announcement through their twitter handle. The tweet reads, “ED arrests Shyam Sunder Wadhwa, Vice President, Finance, of M/s Firestar Group and a close confidante of Nirav Modi under PMLA.” ED has booked Shyam Sunder Wadhwa under the Prevention of money laundering act.

Sunder was also a close aide to Nirav Modi, who defaulted big amount loans taken from several banks and flee away. A few days ago ED has also ceased property worth Rs. 4.13 crore under PMLA of Dayanand Narvekar, Chetan Desai, Vinod Phadke and Akbar Mulla. In a search of assets related Nirav, ED found his Samudra Mahal and seizes high-end antique jewellery worth Rs 15 crore, watches worth Rs 1.40 crore and paintings of Hussain, Hebbar, Amrita Shergil worth Rs 10 Crore. Total attachment & seizures made till now is worth Rs 7664 Crore.

Newsx has also revealed some documents that exposed the Nirav Modi shell scam. His CA Ramesh Assar has told NewsX that Nirav Modi had floated 14 shell companies. He revealed that these shell companies used to get (Letter of Understanding (LoUs) from Punjab National Bank (PNB). Assar further added that out of these 14 companies, three were floated to make properties while others’ aim was to make investments. He said that he had joined the group back in 2012 and added that Modi had asked him to be the director of the companies.

