Nirbhaya case: The judge at Delhi's Tis Hazari court said time has been given to the four convicts to allow them to exhaust all remedies as per the law.

Nirbhaya's mother broke down inside the court room after Delhi's Patiala House Court adjourned hearing her plea on issuance of death warrant and execution of all convicts in Nirbhaya case.

Nirbhaya case: Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi on Wednesday broke down inside the courtroom after Delhi’s Patiala House Court adjourned hearing on the issuance of death warrant and execution of all convicts in her daughter’s rape and murder case. The hearing has been adjourned to January 7, 2020. Earlier, the court had adjourned the hearing on the issuance of death warrant and execution of all convicts in the case till December 18, 2019. Expressing her resentment, Asha Devi told reporters that they are running to different courts for the past 1 year seeking justice and justice hasn’t been delivered yet.

The judge at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court said time has been given to the four convicts to allow them to exhaust all remedies as per the law. All four convicts will be presented before the court on January 7, 2020, for the hearing. The convicts will appear before the judge via video conferencing, reports said.

The court also told the mother of the 2012 gangrape victim that it has full sympathy with her. It said the judges know that someone has died but they need to consider the convicts’ legal and fundamental rights also. The court is there to listen to her but it is also bound by the law, it added.

Today, the Delhi court directed the Tihar Jail authorities to issue a fresh notice for one week to all convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case to allow them to file mercy petitions.

Pawan Gupta (24), Akshay Thakur (33), Vinay Sharma (25) and Mukesh Singh (31) are on the death row. Fifth suspect Ram Singh purportedly committed suicide in Delhi’s Tihar jail before the trial ended. A sixth accused Mohammed Afroz was let off as he was a minor at the time of the crime. Afroz was rehabilitated after he spent 3 years in a juvenile home in Delhi. The six people had gang-raped and murdered a 23-year-old paramedic in Delhi on December 16, 2012.

Speaking on the immediate execution of death-row convicts sought by Nirbhaya’s parents, public prosecutor argued in Court that pendency of mercy petitions or fact that convicts want to file mercy petitions does not preclude the court from issuing death warrant.

Supreme Court also issued a notice to the Centre, State governments and Union Territories seeking their response while taking suo motu cognizance regarding the assessment of the criminal justice system in response to sexual offences.

