One of four convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Akshay Thakur on Saturday has filed a fresh mercy petition to the President Ramnath Kovind. Reports said following his plea, the March 3 hanging may get postponed as his case is still pending.

In the fresh mercy petition to the President, Akshay Thakur’s lawyer said that earlier they did not have all the facts, but now have an iron fist.

Akshay’s fresh petition for mercy in a Delhi court came 3 days ahead of the scheduled hangging, is also seen as a deliberate move to halt the execution.

Earlier, Akshay had filed a mercy petition on February 1 in front of President Ram Nath Kovind, which was rejected on February 5.

A day ago, another convict, Pawan Gupta too requested the Supreme Court to change his death sentence to life imprisonment asserting that he wants to live more. Rest 3 convicts- Mukesh Kumar Singh, Vinay Kumar Sharma as well as Akshay Kumar had earlier filed the curative petition, which were previously been dismissed by the President.

The Apex Court had also junked Mukesh Kumar Singh and Vinay Kumar Sharma’s pleas challenging the rejection of mercy petitions.

