Delhi Court has issued the new death warrants for the four convicts of the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. The convicts to be hanged on February 1, 2020. This is a big development in the case, convicts might not get another chance this time.

Delhi Court has issued the new death warrants for the four convicts of the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. The convicts to be hanged on February 1, 2020. The mercy petition of the convict Mukesh Singh has been dismissed by the President Ram Nath Kovind, earlier today.

Earlier the Delhi Court has announced the death sentence to all four convicts of Nirbahay case on January 22, 2020. They all were supposed to hang on the same date in the morning at 7 am. The convicts were taken to Tihar Jail and the further procedure was also started but then the case took another turn. The convicts have tried another option to delay the process. Although the president rejected the plea and the court has now granted them punishment.

After that, according to the jail rule book, the convicts will be given 14 days for his or her personal work to complete. It includes a family meeting and other management. The Delhi court has exactly given him 14 days and now all other options are closed for one of the convicts. Therefore, many blame games are going on among the political parties in Delhi regarding the punishment to the Nirbhaya case convicts.

But there are changes in the delay of the punishment because the other three convicts have still a chance to file mercy petitions and curative petitions. Also, there have been records where all the accused were hanged at the same time who have been involved in the same crime. So there are chances that before February 1, the convicts may get another chance and would not be hanged on the decided date.

Whereas on the president’s decision, Nirbhaya’s parents showed their regards to him. Now the proceedings are beginning to hang the convicts on February 1, 2o2o. Nirbhaya’s case was pending for 7 years in the court after a girl brutally raped and murder in Delhi in 2012. The case has now taken a big development.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App