Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday sent the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma, one of the prime convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, to President Ram Nath Kovind. The MHA also requested President Kovind to reject the mercy plea filed by Vinay Sharma as the convicts were extremely brutal. Earlier, Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, had rejected the mercy plea filed by Sharma. The home ministry sent the mercy petition to the President for the final consideration after the Delhi government rejected it.

Nirbhaya’s rapists will be hanged till death in Delhi’s Tihar jail if President Kovind rejects the mercy petition. Reports said Nirbhaya’s parents also moved the President’s office urging him to reject the petition. In a similar manner, Swati Maliwal, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), has requested Kovind to reject the petition.

Should mercy be served to the inhuman practitioners of rape? This question arose in the minds of many people when one of the convicts of the Nirabhaya Rape Case filed a plea of mercy for his hideous criminal act before President Ram Nath Kovind.

After what has been done by the Hyderabad police to the Hyderabad rape case convicts today, people also think that justice has been served. He convicts of hideous crimes like rape deserved no better. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also requested the President to reject the mercy petition, filed by Vinay Sharma.

Earlier today, Nirbhaya’s mother also addressed the press and praised the act done by the Hyderabad police, stated that for the last seven years she has been banging her head door to door in search of justice for her daughter. She also wrote to the President’s office for the rejection of the mercy plea by Vinay Sharma, she also appealed for the convicts to be hanged as soon as possible.

Speaking at an event in Rajasthan’s Sirohi, President Ram Nath Kovind said women’s safety is a serious issue. Rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have the right to file mercy petition and Parliament should review mercy petitions, he added.

Nirbhaya Rape case was a gang-rape done by people men, one of whom was a minor. He was sentenced to serve in a juvenile home for three years and was released in 2015. The other four men, Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh have sentenced the death penalty. The fifth accused, Ram Singh committed suicide in the Tihar jail in March 2013.

