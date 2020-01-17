Nirbhaya case: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy petition of Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh, one of the four culprits involved in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape. Nirbhaya's father has welcomed the move, saying their hopes have gone up.

Nirbhaya case: Hours after forwarding the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh — one of the four convicts in the Delhi gang-rape case that had shocked the nation in 2012, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the plea renewing hopes that the convicts could be hanged soon. The Ministry of Home Affairs had recommended mercy petition’s rejection, reports said.

After the MHA received a communication from the Rashtrapati Bhavan that Kovind has rejected the plea, Nirbaya’s father welcomed the move, saying their hopes have gone up. Mukesh, 32, had filed his plea a few days before. Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) are other convicts.

On January 7, a Delhi court had announced that the four were due to be executed on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar Jail. It was followed by Delhi government’s communication to the high court that the hanging would not take place on the proposed date because of the filing of a mercy petition by one of the four convicts.

Before President’s rejection, Asha Devi — the mother of Nirbaya — had appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hang the convicted. Asha also broke down while reminding the prime minister his promise of safety for women before the 2014 polls. She also hit out at the central and Delhi governments for delaying the execution.

She said that the same people who came on roads with tricolours demanding justice for Nirbaya before six years were now playing with the victim for mere political gains. She went to target the AAP government, saying Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said their government will hang the culprits if they get Delhi Police under their control for just a few days.

She also cautioned the BJP and the AAP to stop using Nirbhaya and her family for political gains. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier accused the AAP government of delaying the execution.

