Nirbhaya case: The three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the review plea filed by Akshay Thakur (Singh)- a key convict in the sensational sensational Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case that had taken place on December 12, 2019. Upholding Akshay Thakur’s death sentence, the apex court said it found no ground to approve the review plea. The Supreme Court had reserved its order on the review plea filed by the 33-year-old convict through his lawyer AP Singh.

The first reaction came from Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim. Expressing her happiness over the SC order, Asha Devi told reporters in New Delhi the top court should issue the death warrants in the case today itself. However, Nirbhaya’s father Badrinath Singh said they are still not fully satisfied wit the SC order until a death warrant is issued by the Patiala House Court.

Badrinath Singh, father of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim: Supreme Court has rejected the review petition (of one of the convicts – Akshay Kumar Singh). We are still not fully satisfied. Until a death warrant is issued by Patiala House Court, we will not be content. pic.twitter.com/NsmiSx4mXW — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, to ANI on SC rejects review petition of convict Akshay: I am very happy. (file pic) https://t.co/XI5HmYM8fU pic.twitter.com/U6K3qQXiKa — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019

While Nirbhaya’s parents are demanding to hang their daughter’s rapists within 14 days, Akshay Thakur is trying to file a mercy plea before President Ramnath Kovind, reports said. The defence lawyer has sought 3 weeks to file mercy plea instead of one week. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said seven days can be given to file the review plea while one week time will be allowed to file mercy petition before the President as per law.

Reports said Tihar jail officers are making preparations for the hanging of the four convicts while the prisoners in Buxar Central jail are preparing ten Manila Rope for execution of capital punishments.

Pawan Gupta (24), Akshay Thakur (33), Vinay Sharma (25) and Mukesh Singh (31) are on the death row while fifth suspect Ram Singh purportedly committed suicide in Delhi’s Tihar jail before the trial ended. A sixth accused Mohammed Afroz was let off as he was a minor at the time of the crime. Afroz was rehabilitated after he spent 3 years in a juvenile home in Delhi. The six people had gang-raped and murdered a 23-year-old paramedic in Delhi on December 16, 2012.

Now after the dismissal of Akshay Thakur’s review plea, a decision is awaited from Patiala House Court where a hearing of a plea to expediate the death sentence given to Nirbhaya convicts will take place at 2 pm.

Convict’s lawyer AP SIngh left no stone unturned to defend the review plea and presented his arguments in a manner where convict Akshay Kumar should be treated as “innocent and poor”.

While arguing he also stated that there is a political agenda behind giving death penalty to Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts. Speaking to the media and reporters he said that there are are many death row convicts who are still alive.

