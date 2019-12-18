Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court lawyer A P Singh is right to say that the Nirbhaya gang-rape case proceeded against the background of mounting public and political pressure to falsely implicate his client in case.

The Supreme Court will pronounce its order on the review plea filed by 33-year-old Akshay Thakur who is one of the convicts in the sensational Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. The SC will

pronounce its judgment at 1 pm today. A new bench heard the matter on Wednesday morning after Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde recused himself from hearing a review petition filed by

the 2012 December 16 gang rape and murder case convict on Tuesday. The CJI recused himself from hearing the case on moral grounds as one of his relatives had represented Akshay Thakur’s

family in the past.

Pawan Gupta (24), Akshay Thakur (33), Vinay Sharma (25) and Mukesh Singh (31) are on the death row while fifth suspect Ram Singh purportedly committed suicide in Delhi’s Tihar jail before

the trial ended. A sixth accused Mohammed Afroz was let off as he was a minor at the time of the crime. Afroz was rehabilitated after he spent 3 years in a juvenile home in Delhi. The six people

had gang-raped and murdered a 23-year-old woman in Delhi on December 16, 2012.

On May 5, 2017, a fast trck court in Delhi had awarded the death sentence to the four convicts.Thakur is the only convict who hadn’t filed a review petition earlier. He filed the review plea after

reports said that Tihar jail officers were making preparations for the hanging of the four convicts.

A special bench comprising the CJI and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan commenced hearing and now it has been concluded in the Supreme Court. But the question arises will the apex court

reject the frivolous review plea filed by Akshay Thakur’s lawyer AP Singh? To the best of my belief, the answer is “Yes”. Advocate Singh is raising several pertinent questions related to the fundamental right of his client.

Here is what Akshay Thakur’s lawyer advocate AP Singh told the Supreme Court and why his case is strong:

Akshay Thakur was a mute spectator, he didn’t take part in the heinous crime. Delhi Police have not submitted any concrete proof against Thakur and Advocate Singh is trying to expoloit this loophole.

Toxic air and water are taking quite a toll on Akshay Thakur’ life. The atmosphere inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail is not good for Thakur’s deteriorating health condition. If we go by reports, as of December 2012, Tihar jail has 10,533 inmates against the sanctioned capacity of 5,200.

Execution of all the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case is against our culture because India i considered as the land of mercy and love. There are several incidents, where several

convicts have been pardoned in the land of Mahatma Gandhi.

The case proceeded against the background of political pressure to falsely implicate his client in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

Media trial also played a key role to give the case a different shape. Major media houses believed the Delhi Police theory without any concrete evidence.

Grave injustice was done against the convict due to mounting public pressure. The police and media were influenced due to public pressure and no body came forward to trace the real culprits

involved in the case, The public were braying for his client’ blood.

AP Singh said the gang-rape convicts are innocent. The Delhi Police falsely implicated them in the case as they wanted to close the case immediately due to pressure. The investigation was

flawed.

On the other hand, Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta said the crime committed in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case has put humanity to shame.

