Nirbhaya case hanging: Ram Singh, Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and a juvenile sexually assaulted the 23-year-old physiotherapy student on December 16, 2012, in a moving private bus while driving through busy intersections of South Delhi leading to a popular outswell of anger and outrage at the then United Progressive Alliance government of Manmohan Singh.

Nirbhaya convicts hanged: Tihar Jail authorities hanged the four convicts in the case – Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur and Pawan Gupta – on Friday, March 20, in the early hours. The hanging by death was carried out by Pawan Jallad of Meerut jail, who did a dummy rehearsal on Wednesday.

This was the 4th death warrant against the death row convicts.

It has been some 7 years and 3 months since the 23-year-old physiotherapy student was gangraped by 6 men, one of whom was a minor. On December 16, 2012, Nirbhaya, the name given to her by the media, was gangraped and tortured in a moving bus in South Delhi and left to die along a flyover. Though she was taken to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital in a critical situation and later transferred to Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital, she couldn’t survive the ordeal and passed away on December 29. Reports had said she begged the doctors to save her so that she could see the criminals hanged.

All six convicts – the four hanged today, Ram Singh, who was found hanging in Tihar jail, and a minor – were caught and put behind bars by December 22, a full 10 days since the crime. Ram Singh and 3 others were arrested on December 18. The minor was caught at the Anand Vihar bus terminus on December 21 and Akshay Thakur was arrested the same day from Aurangabad district of Bihar.

2012 Delhi gang-rape case: All 4 death row convicts have been hanged at Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/xOFJirPf8A — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Tihar Director General Sandeep Goel: All four convicts (2012 Delhi gang-rape case) were hanged at 5:30 am. https://t.co/Bqv7RG8DtO pic.twitter.com/JFFdL3reF0 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle. Today we got justice, this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary & government. https://t.co/Bqv7RG8DtO pic.twitter.com/llBXtTYt6B — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: Our daughter is no more & won't return.We started this fight after she left us, this struggle was for her but we will continue this fight in future for our daughters. I hugged my daughter's picture & said 'finally you got justice' https://t.co/Bqv7RG8DtO pic.twitter.com/XBeAJYC8of — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

It is then that it was found that one of the accused 6 was a minor. He was then forthwith dealt with as per juvenile laws and sent to a juvenile centre for 3 years and has since been rehabilitated. There have been changes in juvenile law since then to prevent such accused from escaping capital punishment.

2012 Delhi gang-rape case: Delhi High Court tells advocate AP Singh that talk only on legal points, we are not understanding what arguments you are making here. pic.twitter.com/RanrEMcDka — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC says SC judgement confirming death sentence to four convicts has attained finality; cannot sit to review it — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2020

The Nirbhaya case was a gamechanger in rape and sexual harassment cases in the country leading to significant changes in the law vis-à-vis the Justice JS Verma Commission. But despite all these, the law was not able to hang the Nirbhaya convicts soon as demanded by her mother Asha Devi because of legal provisions.

The lapsing of 3 death warrants as the 4 convicts and their lawyer sought every crevice in the law to halt the inevitable frustrated many who were following the proceedings.

When a Patiala House Court denied to hear a petition for a stay on the execution, the entire country hoped justice has been done to Nirbhaya. A Twitter user said, “Tomorrow Nirbhaya’s mother will get the biggest gift of her life, she will have a nice sleep and peace of mind when these criminals are hanged to death. Karma doesn’t wait for the next birth it happens this birth only. A big salute to this lady.”

After 7 years and more, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi has been delivered justice.

