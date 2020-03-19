Nirbhaya convicts hanging: A Patiala House court dismissed the second mercy petition of the three convicts. Now, all four convicts are set to be hanged on the scheduled date and time.

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed another mercy petition of the three convicts. The 4 convicts — Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma — will be hanged on Friday, March 20. Earlier, on March 5, a Delhi court put out the death warrant for the convicts to be hanged till death on March 20. The convicts’ attempts to seek relief from the punishment had resulted in several pleas moving courts for help.

On Thursday morning, convict Akshay’s wife fainted outside the court after it denied a stay on the execution of the death sentence. She demanded divorce from her husband as she doesn’t want to live the life of a widow. The court has rejected her irrelevant demand since this would have led to postponing the hanging.

The Patiala House court dismissed the final attempt and seemed to have closed the doors for all the convicts. Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Rohinton Nariman, NV Ramana, R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed Pawan Gupta’s second curative plea where he had claimed he was juvenile and had sought treatment under law as a juvenile. It must be remembered that one of 6 rapists was a minor and was rehabilitated after 3 years as per law. The Supreme Court also refused to hear the appeal from Akshay Thakur who had claimed he was not even in Delhi when the crime took place on December 16, 2012.

This is the fourth death warrant against the 4 convicts of the Nirbhaya case. Three other death warrants for February 1, February 21 and March 3 were rendered null and void on court orders due to the convicts’ appeals.

These for convicts were alleged in a 2012 gang rape and murder case. They sexually assaulted, gang-raped, tortured a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in a running bus in South Delhi on December 16, 2012. It seemed that justice finally happened after the wait of 7 years.

