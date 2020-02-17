Delhi's Patiala High Court on Monday pronounced March 3 for the execution of all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. Earlier, the Supreme Court had postponed February 1 hanging following convict Mukesh's plea against the rejection of mercy petition by the President.

The Patiala House court on Monday issued a fresh date for the execution of all 4 convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. The Delhi court said convicts would be hanged on March 3 at 6 am.

Soon after the court’s order, Nirbhaya’s mother told the media she had a feeling that convicts would be punished on March 3. She added that she is not happy yet, as its the 3rd time the court has set a date for their hangings. Nirbhaya’s mother said hope the convicts won’t get away without being punished on March 3.

Nirbhaya’s father said he has full faith in the judiciary and sooner or later the criminals would get punished.

On March 3, all 4 convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case —Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Singh (31), Vinay Sharma (26) and Pawan Gupta (25)— would be hanged till death, the court said.

Before this, all 4 got away twice without being punished as convicts’ lawyers filed plea challenging the order or the rejection of mercy petition.

Reports said Pawan Gupta still has chances to file a curative petition and mercy petition before the president, which may delay the hanging day.

March 3 for hanging has been set by the Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana after hearings during which Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the 4 convicts that he does not want advocate Vrinda Grover to represent his side. Now advocate Ravi Qazi to would represent Mukesh Kumar in the court, said reports.

Also, the jail authorities have informed the court convict Vinay Sharma is on a hunger strike in Tihar jail as he wants to live more.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App