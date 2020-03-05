This death warrant comes after the court was satisfied that the convicts had run out of all legal options before them

The 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will hang on March 20, a Delhi court ordered on Thursday. In the 4th death warrant in the execution was put out by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana.

With the Delhi government submitting that all the legal remedies of the convicts had been exhausted following President Ram Nath Kovind’s rejection of the mercy petition of convict Pawan Gupta, the judge set the new date for the hanging. Reports said even if the mercy plea is rejected, the convict gets 14 more days’ time. The convicts – Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh, and Pawan Gupta – have since exhausted all their legal remedies available to either commute their death sentence or plead for mercy.

Authorities in Tihar Jail told the court that they were awaiting directions on the execution.

Already disturbed at the delays in hanging at least 3 times, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi hoped the execution will take place on March 20 and reminded people that in her dying breath, Nirbhaya had asked her to ensure the convicts got such punishment that others would never commit such a crime.

The convicts were to be hanged at 6 am on March 3 and on March 2, a Patiala House court clearly refused to stay the execution. Reports said the convicts filed multiple petitions challenging their death sentence, delaying the execution.

December 16, 2012, has become a date seared in the minds of young Indians, especially women after the then 23-year-old Nirbhaya was gang-raped in a bus moving around in south-west Delhi. The rapists, 6 in all, took turns at ravaging her. Of the 6, one was a minor who is said to have been successfully rehabilitated after serving a 3-yeard term in a juvenile home. Another convict, Ram Singh, is said to have committed suicide by hanging in Tihar Jail.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App