Following the Supreme Court's order that refused to consider the review petition filed by three of the four accused in Nirbhaya, Asha Devi, mother of the 23-year-old who was raped and thrown out of the moving bus, welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict. She said that their struggle won't end till the accused will be hanged.

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict saying it is a justice for Nirbhaya and all of us. The court that upholds its earlier order of capital punishment said there are no grounds to consider the review petitions filed by three of the four accused. While referring to the remaining legal steps before the death sentence is carried out, she said their struggle does not end here. Following her earlier remarks that the convicts should be hanged as soon as possible including the juvenile, Asha Devi said that the justice is getting delayed.

She further urged judiciary to tighten their judiciary system as it has been affecting other daughters of the society. She said we can only serve justice to Nirbhaya and help the other girls and women by hanging her rapists as soon as possible.

Our struggle does not end here. Justice is getting delayed. It's affecting other daughters of the society. I request judiciary to tighten their judicial system, serve justice to Nirbhaya by hanging them as soon as possible & help other girls&women: Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi

Pointing out the delay in the Supreme Court’s verdict, Nirbhaya’s father Badrinath Singh said that it would be better if the convicts will hang soon. Questioning the judiciary, he said that they already knew that the review petition will be dismissed, but what next? He further highlighted the fact that the crime against the women has only mounted up in the last six years.

We knew that review petition will be dismissed. But what next? So much time has gone by & threat to women have gone up in this span. I believe sooner they're hanged, better it is: Badrinath Singh,father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim on SC's dismissal of 3 accused review petition

Earlier in the day, Asha Devi claimed that the system has failed us as the similar incidents like Nirbhaya are still happening across the country.

It has been 6 years since the incident. Similar incidents are still taking place everyday, our system has failed us. We are confident that the judgement will be in our favour & we will get justice: Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim.

Meanwhile, the convicts can file another petition challenging the Supreme court’s verdict and if that’s also not considered, they can ask the President for mercy. If the President too refuted to the petition then only the death sentence will be carried out.

Meanwhile, the court has denied considering the review petition filed by three of the convicts saying there is no mercy for the killers. The incident that took place around six years ago triggered protests across the country.

