Nirbhaya rape case: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday issued a notice to Tihar Jail authorities over pending execution of the five convicts who gangraped 23-year-old Nirbhaya inside a private bus in New Delhi on December 16, 2012.

In the notice issued by the NCW chief Swati Maliwal, it was stated that despite of the apex court confirmation to the capital punishment to the four accused on May 5, 2017 and rejection of review petition filed by one of the accused on July 9, 2018, the order for execution of the accused persons has not been followed till date.

Citing the horrifying incident, the DCW chief said that it has been almost six years since Nirbhaya was brutally raped and murdered. She said that despite the nationwide strikes and protests, the crimes like rape have only increased in India. Highlighting the series of barbaric crimes that have happened in the past few months, the Commision asked the Tihar Jail to provide an information on its criteria that are required before executing the accused persons.

The Commission asked the Tihar Jail authorities to tell whether an order authorizing the execution of the sentence of the death has been issued? In the next question, it asked the authorities that if the order has been issued, then what made the authorities to take so long to comply with the orders it till date. The commission also asked the authorities to provide a reason in case no order authorising the execution has been issued. The Commission has asked the authorities to give a reply on the same till September 19, 2018.

