The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Monday i.e. July 9 on a plea filed by two out of four convicts in 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, seeking review of the death penalty. According to reports, the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will pronounce its verdict on a review petition filed by 2012 Delhi gang-rape case convicts. According to reports, Justice Ashok Bhushan has written judgement for himself, Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Bhanumati.

In May 2017, the Supreme Court had upheld the Delhi High Court’s judgement that awarded death sentence to Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh life – convicts in Nirbhaya case that sent shock waves across the country. Later, two out of four convicts filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the death penalty awarded to them.

Supreme Court to pronounce judgment in review petitions, filed by two out of the four convicts in 2012 Delhi gang rape case, on Monday. pic.twitter.com/BedCm2up4E — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018

