Nirbhaya Rape Case Verdict LIVE: The Supreme Court will today decide whether the three of the four accused in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case deserve a reduction of capital punishment to a life term sentence. In 2012, a 23-year-old woman was raped by six men in a moving bus in south Delhi. She was then physically assaulted and pushed out of the bus to die. She succumbed on December 29, 2019, which triggered nationwide protests.

The Supreme Court will today pronounce its verdict on the review petition filed by three of the four convicts against the death sentence in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will be delivering the court’s verdict. The review petition was filed by Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23) following the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court. While three of the accused filed the review petition against court’s order, the fourth convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31) has not filed a review plea against the apex court’s verdict.

On the intervening night of December 16, 2016, a medical 23-year-old medical student was gangraped in a moving bus in South Delhi by six men. The accused then physically assaulted her before she was thrown out on the road to die. The woman succumbed on December 29, 2012, at the hospital where she was being treated.

One of the accused, bus driver Ram Singh committed suicide in his prison cell. The woman’s parents have been fighting a legal battle in the court and want all of the accused including the juvenile to be hanged.

Here are the Nirbhaya Rape Case Verdict LIVE updates:

12:20pm: Among the six accused was a minor who was convicted by the Juvenile Justice Board. After serving a three-year term in a reformation home, he was released.

Appeal to PM to take concrete steps against atrocities towards women & young girls: Badrinath Singh, father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim

SC will announce verdict on review pleas filed by 3 of the 4 convicts seeking reduction of their death sentence to a life term, today pic.twitter.com/a7mLoBbNhI — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018

9:39am: Nirbhaya’s mother on Saturday said that the Supreme Court should set an example for those who continue to commit a crime against the women in our country. She said in rape cases even the death penalty is not enough.

It has been 6 years since the incident. Similar incidents are still taking place everyday, our system has failed us. We are confident that the judgement will be in our favour & we will get justice: Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim. pic.twitter.com/BVUV3gpz8B — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018

