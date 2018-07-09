The Supreme Court on Monday announced that three of the four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will face the capital punishment. The apex court rejected the review petitions filed by three of the four convicts.

The Supreme Court on Monday announced that three of the four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will hang. The court has scrapped the review petitions filed by the three accused Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23) seeking the reduction of death sentence to life imprisonment. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan delivered the verdict. In the verdict, the apex court said that the there are no grounds for mercy to the Nirbhaya killers.

Hailing the Supreme Court’s verdict, Nirbhaya’s mother said that she has finally got justice for her daughter. She said that we are satisfied with the court’s verdict and the justice has been finally delivered. She further added that it is a victory for Nirbhaya and all of us.

Also, the Supreme Court in its verdict said that there are no grounds to consider the review plea filed by three of the four convicts.

In May 2017, the Supreme Court had supported the decision of Delhi High Court and the trial court that said that the four accused should be hanged till the death. Following the court’s decision, the accused filed a review petition in the Supreme Court and asked the court to review its petition saying it is a cold-blooded killing in the name of justice. The court also agreed to go through their petition in November last year.

While one of the accused committed suicide in his prison cell, the juvenile was convicted by the Juvenile Board and was set free after he served a three-year term in a reformation home.

On the intervening night of December 16, 2012, a woman was raped by 23 men in a moving bus and then thrown out of the bus to die. The incident triggered a series of protests across the country. On December 29, 2012, the woman succumbs at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

