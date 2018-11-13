Nirbhaya rerun in Gurugram: The doctor who conducted the post-mortem of the 3-year-old girl said that a 10 cm-long wooden stick was found inserted in girl's private parts. He added that there were several injury wounds on the body of the girl. The doctor added that the girl died of head injury and excessive bleeding.

In another shocker being reported from Gurugram, a naked body of a 3-year-old girl was found from a room in Guga Colony located in Sector 66. As per reports, the girl was brutally tortured and raped before being killed. The girl was reportedly kidnapped a day before by the accused from outside her house. During investigations, it was found that the accused had raped the girl before crushing her to death. The investigating Gurugram Police said that they also found a 10 cm-long stick from girl’s private part. The accused was later identified as a 20-year-old migrant labourer, Sunil Kumar.

During investigations, it was found that the accused was a resident of Naugaon Village in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. The police said that the accused came to town a few days back with his sister and mother. Further disclosing the matter, the investigating assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh told Hindustan Times that the acused is absconding since the incident took place. The officer added that they have questioned the family members of the accused and have recorded their statements.

The doctor who conducted the post-mortem of the 3-year-old girl said that a 10 cm-long wooden stick was found inserted in girl’s private parts. He added that there were several injury wounds on the body of the girl. The doctor added that the girl died of head injury and excessive bleeding. As per reports, the head of the girl was smashed using a heavy object. Several wounds and marks on the body of the girl hinted towards extreme torture.

Reports suggest that the accused had lured the girl on the pretext of getting her a chocolate on Sunday morning. A day later on Monday, one of the neighbours found the naked body of the girl lying in a room that was being used as a shop. The police added that the body of the girl was covered with bricks and her face was covered with a poly bag.

