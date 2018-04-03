Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and Miranda House under the Delhi University are the top educational institutions in India according to the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings in India. HRD minister Prakash Javadekar released the list of rankings in New Delhi on April 2, 2018.

The list was announced under nine categories overall including ­- universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, and law this year. The ministry prepares the list on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception as per reports. 3,954 institutes participated in the rankings this year, which include 745 more applicants than the previous year, Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bangalore has topped the overall rankings.

Moreover, this is the second time since last year that Indian Institute of Science (IISC), has secured the top position in the best university category. While Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been announced the best engineering college and Delhi University’s Miranda House, whi8ch was the top college last year has topped the rankings to become the best college in India this year as well.

Top 5 Engineering Institutes in India

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur

Top 5 Universities in India

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Anna University, Chennai University of Hyderabad

Top five Colleges in India

Miranda House Stephen`s College Bishop Heber College Hindu College Presidency College

