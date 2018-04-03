The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and Miranda House under the Delhi University have been listed as the country’s best university and college this year, according to the national government ranking of educational institutions on Tuesday, April 2, 2018. The list of the India Rankings of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)was released by Union human resources development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi.
The list was announced under nine categories overall including - universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, and law this year. The ministry prepares the list on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception as per reports. 3,954 institutes participated in the rankings this year, which include 745 more applicants than the previous year, Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bangalore has topped the overall rankings.
Moreover, this is the second time since last year that Indian Institute of Science (IISC), has secured the top position in the best university category. While Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been announced the best engineering college and Delhi University’s Miranda House, whi8ch was the top college last year has topped the rankings to become the best college in India this year as well.
Top 5 Engineering Institutes in India
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur
Top 5 Universities in India
- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
- Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi
- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
- Anna University, Chennai
- University of Hyderabad
Top five Colleges in India
- Miranda House
- Stephen`s College
- Bishop Heber College
- Hindu College
- Presidency College
