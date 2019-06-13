The Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced that it would honour Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with an award of ‘Distinguished Alumni’. This is for the first time that JNU is bestowing such award. The ministers will be felicitated during the convocation ceremony in August.

The decision was taken by the university’s executive council which in a news release said that such an award was not given in JNU before, but the university decided to confer this award on the ministers as they believe that their careers and outstanding achievements are a great source of motivation and inspiration for JNU students.

JNU has given many distinguished alumni to the nation in different fields. So many ministers, bureaucrats, academicians, diplomats etc. have been from JNU. Nirmala Sitharaman did her MA and MPhil from the School of Social Sciences and School of International Studies whereas her fellow cabinet member S. Jaishankar completed his MPhil & doctoral research from the School of International Studies.

Ms. Sitharaman who joined BJP in 2008 as a party spokesperson has come a long way. She was made the 2nd female defence minister in the earlier BJP government and this time she is handling Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs in the Modi Cabinet. Mr. S. Jaishankar, on the other hand, is a career diplomat, who has served as the Foreign Secretary of India from 2015-2018. Jaishankar is seen as a key architect of the Indo-US Nuclear Deal in 2008 under Manmohan Singh government when he was serving as a diplomat in Foreign Ministry.

