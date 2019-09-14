Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Rs 10,000 crore fund for completion of affordable and middle-income housing projects. The same amount is expected from outside investors too.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Rs 10,000 crore fund for the completion of ongoing housing projects and the same amount is expected from outside investors. Meanwhile, the fund will not cover the projects affected by NPA or facing bankruptcy proceedings under NCLT. The Minister has said that the window will help in the completion of affordable and middle-income housing projects.

While addressing the media conference, Sitharaman said that the objective is to focus on the construction of unfinished units. The fund of Rs 10,000 crore will be contributed by the Government of India and the roughly the same amount from outside investors.

The Centre, which will contribute to the fund, the rest of the investors would be LIC and other institutions and private capital from banks, sovereign funds, and FDIs. The Fund will be set up as a Category-II AIF trust and the fund will be managed by professionals.

Finance Min Nirmala Sitharaman: Mega shopping festival will be held across the country in four destinations, by March 2020. It is greater push for people to make contacts and connections. — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Sitharaman has said she will meet the chiefs of public sector banks on September 19 to discuss on status of measures announced to increase liquidity measures for HFCs, and repo-linked lending rates, development on guarantee schemes.

Export Credit Guarantee Corp will expand scope of ECIS and offer higher insurance cover to banks lending working capital for exports in a move which will cost Rs 1700 crores per annum to the government: Union Minister @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/bFhtnNzZAn — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 14, 2019

FTA Utilisation Mission will be set up and headed by a senior officer in the Department of Commerce. The Minister also said mega shopping festivals will be held in India just like Dubai for MSMEs to boost exports. A global thrust for people for large scale purchases and for ideas of connection.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows are robust as of now and there is a sign of revival. Forex reserves (Foreign exchange reserves) have gone up particularly in August end. pic.twitter.com/mqWVKKeVHk — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Sitharaman also said that inflation is being held between 3 and 6 percent, but the government is keeping it at 4 percent. For the industrial production, a clear sign of revival is being witnessed in the first quarter until July end which ensures revival sign is consistent and the revival of fixed investments is also showing a good picture as compared between 2017-18 and 2018-19.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows are robust as of now and there is a sign of revival. Forex reserves (Foreign exchange reserves) have gone up particularly in August end. pic.twitter.com/mqWVKKeVHk — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App