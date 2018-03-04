Nirmala Sitharaman broke her silence on on the Rafale scam controversy by dismissing allegations against the 36 Rafale jets deal. She asserted not to compare the purchase of 36 fighters from France with the infamous Bofors gun deal. In March 1986 India signed an Rs 1,437-crore deal with Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors for the supply of 400 155 mm Howitzer guns for the Army. After a year, a Swedish radio channel alleged that the company had kickback top Indian politicians and defence personnel to secure the contract.

The defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke her silence on on the Rafale scam controversy by dismissing allegations against the 36 Rafale jets deal. She asserted not to compare the purchase of 36 fighters from France with the infamous Bofors gun deal. Nirmala said, There is no scam in the fighter deal,” she said. “Don’t compare Rafale with Bofors. The deal for 36 Rafale fighters jets between France and India was signed in 2016. The Rafale deal was signed by former defence minister Manohar Parrikar and his French counterpart Jean Yves Le Drian.

The Congress party which found itself at the centre of the old controversy around the purchase of Bofors Howitzer in 1987 from Sweden, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of wrongdoing in the purchase of fighters from France. The scam rocked the Rajiv Gandhi-led regime in the late 1980s. On asking hoe the central government proposed to deal with such allegations in the upcoming Parliament, defence minister Nirmala said, "I welcome the Congress to raise the issue in the Parliament."

The Congress party and the BJP are yet again at dichotomy over the cost of India’s largest defence procurement deal: the Rafale deal, proposed in 2007 and inked in 2016, the wait for the Rafale fighter jets has spanned over a long time. The defence Ministry has refused to divulge details. The Congress party has termed the deal as “the great Rafale mystery”Build by the french firm, Dassault Aviation the rafale is a twin-engine, multi-role fighter aircraft. It is capable of carrying out all combat missions: air defence, interception, ground support, in-depth strikes, reconnaissance, anti-ship strikes and nuclear deterrence.

