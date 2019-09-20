Govt cuts corporate tax rates: Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Nirmala Sitharaman said the government slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all surcharge and cess for domestic companies and the new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1, 2019.

Govt cuts corporate tax rates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed to slash the corporate tax rates for domestic companies and for new domestic manufacturing companies. The equity markets zoomed past 1,600 points on Friday after Nirmala Sitharaman announced cut in corporate tax rates. The 30 share index was trading 119.27 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 36,212.74 at 0930 hours while the Nifty rose 23.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 10,728.70, reports said.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the finance minister said a new provision has been inserted to Income Tax Act with effect from 2019-20 to promote growth and boost Make in India. The new provision under the Income Tax Act, allows any domestic company to pay income tax at the rate of 22% subject to the condition they will not avail any incentive or exemptions. Earlier, the government had announced a slew of measures to strengthen the economy.

Keeping in view the economic crisis, the government has decided to provide relief to companies which continue to avail incentive or exemptions. Even for the companies, the government is also giving a Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) relief. The MAT rate has been reduced to 15% from the existing 18.5%, reports said. The effective tax rate for these companies shall be 25.17 % inclusive of all surcharge and cess.

Nirmala Sitharaman said the government slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all surcharge and cess for domestic companies and the new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1, 2019. Sitharaman also made it clear that there will be no tax on buy-back of shares in case of listed companies which have already made a public announcement of buy-back before 5th July 2019.

In order to stabilise the flow of funds into the capital market, the enhanced surcharge introduced in Budget of July 2019 shall not apply on capital gains arising on sale of equity share in a company or a unit of an equity-oriented fund. The enhanced surcharge shall not apply on capital gains arising on sale of any security including derivatives in the hands of foreign portfolio investors, she said.

