Nirmala Sitharaman counters claims of Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday discussed a point-by-point rebuttal of the allegations levelled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Rafale fighter jet deal. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said if a newspaper publishes a noting then the ethics of journalism will demand that the newspaper publishes the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar’s reply as well.
Rejecting the Congress’ demand for a for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the controversial deal to reveal the truth, Sitharaman said the report published by The Hindu is motivated and Rahul Gandhi is trying to flog a dead horse. In her counter-attack, Sitharaman dared Rahul Gandhi to speak about the NAC (National Advisory Council led by Sonia Gandhi) interference in the PMO during the Manmohan Singh government.
Quoting a report published by the Hindu on Friday, the Congress president claimed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre carried out parallel talks with the French government through the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) while the Ministry of Defence (MoD) was already negotiating on the Rafale deal. Putting a question mark on the Supreme Court judgment on Rafale deal, Rahul said the ruling BJP government lied to the court and the apex court wouldn’t have given the judgement if it had the papers.
The defence ministry note dated November 24, 2015, has given Rahul Gandhi enough ammunition to launch a verbal attack on the ruling BJP.
The report prepared by then Defence Secretary G Mohan Kumar had stated that former defence minister Manohar Parrikar said the position taken by the PMO was contradictory to the stand taken by defence ministry and the negotiating team. Parrikar also said that such situations should be avoided by the PMO as it undermines the MoD’s negotiating position.
