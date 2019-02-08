Nirmala Sitharaman counters claims of Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre carried out parallel talks with the French government through the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the Rafale deal.

Nirmala Sitharaman counters claims of Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday discussed a point-by-point rebuttal of the allegations levelled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Rafale fighter jet deal. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said if a newspaper publishes a noting then the ethics of journalism will demand that the newspaper publishes the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar’s reply as well.

Rejecting the Congress’ demand for a for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the controversial deal to reveal the truth, Sitharaman said the report published by The Hindu is motivated and Rahul Gandhi is trying to flog a dead horse. In her counter-attack, Sitharaman dared Rahul Gandhi to speak about the NAC (National Advisory Council led by Sonia Gandhi) interference in the PMO during the Manmohan Singh government.

ANI accesses the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s reply to MoD dissent note on #Rafale negotiations. "Defence Secretary (G Mohan) may resolve the matter in consultation with Principal Secretary to PM" pic.twitter.com/yXGQJNiDvB — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2019

Quoting a report published by the Hindu on Friday, the Congress president claimed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre carried out parallel talks with the French government through the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) while the Ministry of Defence (MoD) was already negotiating on the Rafale deal. Putting a question mark on the Supreme Court judgment on Rafale deal, Rahul said the ruling BJP government lied to the court and the apex court wouldn’t have given the judgement if it had the papers.

The defence ministry note dated November 24, 2015, has given Rahul Gandhi enough ammunition to launch a verbal attack on the ruling BJP.

ANI accesses the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s reply to MoD dissent note on #Rafale negotiations."It appears PMO and French President office are monitoring the progress of the issue which was an outcome of the summit meeting. Para 5 appears to be an over reaction" pic.twitter.com/3dbGB9xF4Z — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2019

The report prepared by then Defence Secretary G Mohan Kumar had stated that former defence minister Manohar Parrikar said the position taken by the PMO was contradictory to the stand taken by defence ministry and the negotiating team. Parrikar also said that such situations should be avoided by the PMO as it undermines the MoD’s negotiating position.

“It was incumbent on the newspaper, the Hindu to put the reply of then Raksha Mantri Shri Parrikar on record too in its story but they omitted it.” Watch full statement by Raksha Mantri Smt. @nsitharaman in Lok Sabha today on a malicious news report published on the Rafale deal. pic.twitter.com/MwecghzTY7 — BJP (@BJP4India) February 8, 2019

