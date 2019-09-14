Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a third presser announced a slew of measures to boost the economy with special focus on exports and housing sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a third major presser announced a slew of measures to boost the economy. The presser presented measures periodically formulated based on the inputs from the current economic situation. The finance minister presented a cameo picture of previous announcements suggesting signs of revival in some sectors and measures followed up since the last announcement.

She discussed macroeconomic fundamentals, revival signs, tax-related reform measures, and most importantly, the export sector, its growth, reforms and new measures for home buyers.

On the economic performance, Sitharaman reiterated that inflation was under control. For other sectors such as industrial production, she said there were clear signs of revival in the first quarter of 2019. For fixed investment also, she underlined clear signs of revival as compared to previous years saying that 2019-20 showed an upward movement in terms of growth.

Among the number of reforms, the Centre announced infusion of more technology with the minimum human interface for assessment scheme. She said there will be complete removal of human interface in the assessment procedure and it will be handled by specific functional units by the data management team.

New Measures to Boost Housing sector:

Relaxation of ECB guidelines for affordable housing: The idea is to facilitate the financing of home buyers eligible under the PMAY in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India.

House Building Advance: The new measures will guarantee low-interest rates on House Building Advance which will encourage more government servants to buy new houses.

The new measures will guarantee low-interest rates on House Building Advance which will encourage more government servants to buy new houses. Special Window for affordable and middle-income housing: To provide last mile funding for housing projects which are non-NPA and non-NCLT projects and are net worth positive in affordable and middle-income category, focus on the construction of unfinished units.

So far the measures to boost exports are concerned, the government has extended the scheme of reimbursement of taxes and duties for export promotion. This includes Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP). Another measure to revive exports is the fully automated electronic refund route for Input Tax Credits (ITC) in GST. This includes fully electronic refund module for a quick and automated refund of ITC nearing completion which will be implemented by end September 2019. The measure will monitor and speed up ITC funds.

On August 23, the finance minister had announced a list of measures to boost the financial markets such as Rs 70,000 crore in public sector banks and withdrawal of tax surcharge on foreign investors. Soon after, Union Commerce and Railway Minister also announced liberalising Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). On August 30, the finance minister had announced the consolidation of 10 public sector banks into four with the aim to globalize the state-owned banks.

