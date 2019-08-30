Nirmala Sitharaman on govt roadmap to thwart economic crisis: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a slew of measures taken by the Centre to thwart the economic crisis that is looming large. Addressing reporters in New Delhi Nirmala Sitharaman said specialised agencies have been set up who are monitoring every loan which is over Rs 250 crores.

Announcing the steps, she said Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank will be merged and they shall form the second largest public sector bank with the business of Rs 17.95 Lakh Crore. Apart from that, Sitharaman told reporters that the Gross Non Performing Assets have come down from 8.65 lakh crores to 7.90 lakh crores.

Here are the highlights:

