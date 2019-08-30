Nirmala Sitharaman on govt roadmap to thwart economic crisis: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a slew of measures taken by the Centre to thwart the economic crisis that is looming large. Addressing reporters in New Delhi Nirmala Sitharaman said specialised agencies have been set up who are monitoring every loan which is over Rs 250 crores.
Announcing the steps, she said Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank will be merged and they shall form the second largest public sector bank with the business of Rs 17.95 Lakh Crore. Apart from that, Sitharaman told reporters that the Gross Non Performing Assets have come down from 8.65 lakh crores to 7.90 lakh crores.
#WATCH live from Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media https://t.co/aoZpd0Cd05
— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2019
Here are the highlights:
Live Updates
Benefits of employment and HR will improve: Finance Secy Rajeev Kumar
Finance Secy Rajeev Kumar said in amalgamation process, number of banks have been brought down to 12 from 21. There has been no retrenchment so far, there is no chance of retrenchment. The benefits of employment and HR will improve, with amalgamation the best combination will be taken up, he added.
Bank frauds became assumption for citizens because of Congress party: Nirmala Sitharaman
Expressing her reluctance to comment on remarks from Congress on the economy, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said bank frauds became an assumption for the people because of the Congress party. The grand old party encouraged financial offenders like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi during their time, she added.
Bank of India, Central Bank will have national presence: Nirmala Sitharaman
The country will continue with two banks which will have a national presence - Bank of India with Rs 9.3 Lakh Crores of business size and Central Bank with Rs 4.68 Lakh Crores of business size.
Merger of Canara Bank with Syndicate Bank will create 4th largest PSB: Nirmala Sitharaman
- The merger of Indian Bank with Allahabad Bank will create the 7th largest Public Sector Bank (PSB) with a business of Rs 8.08 lakh crores.
- The merger of Union Bank of India, with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will create the 5th largest PSB.
- The merger of Canara Bank with Syndicate Bank will create the 4th largest PSB with a business of Rs 15.20 lakh crores.
Technology-driven banking will get a boost: Nirmala Sitharaman
The finance minister said the mergers would help in better management of capital while the government will give priority to technology-driven banking. The government also aims to enhance effectiveness of Non-official Directors (NoDs), she added. The consolidation of PSBs was on the NDA government's agenda since 2014.
Board committee system will be strengthened: Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman said the board committee system of nationalised banks will be strengthened. The Board committee has been recommended to appraise the performance of the GM and above positions...Post consolidation, boards will be given the flexibility to introduce CGM level as per business needs, she added.
Steps taken to pave way for $ 5 trillion economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman said Bank of India and Central bank of India will have a national presence...The initiative has been taken to pave way for the $ 5 trillion economy. Earlier, former president Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday said the Modi government's dream of the ambitious target of becoming a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25 is possible through prudent fiscal management.
Merger of Canara Bank with Syndicate Bank will create fourth largest Public Sector Bank
The merger of Canara Bank with Syndicate Bank will create the fourth largest Public Sector Bank with a business of Rs 15.20 lakh crores. Apart from that, the merger of Union Bank of India with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank shall become the fifth largest public sector bank now.
Nirmala Sitharaman talks about banks merger
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank will be merged and they shall form the second largest public sector bank with the business of Rs 17.95 Lakh Crore. The banks that will not be disturbed are Indian Overseas Banks, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab and Sind Bank.