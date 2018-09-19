Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday alleged that there were forces in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which were waging a war against India. Alleging that the forces in the JNU which were trying to wage a war against India are the ones who were also seen with the representatives who had been recently elected in the just concluded Students' Union elections. Nirmala Sitharaman's recent remarks have come after the United Left led alliance won the Jawaharlal University's Students' Union elections.

The Defence Minister was speaking on the recent developments which took place during JNU Students’ Union elections. Several reports of minor violence, fire shots had come during the Students’ Union elections which just got concluded two ago, had hurt the university’s image.

There were instances during the election when Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA) had indulged in minor episodes of violence, putting the University in the bad light.

Speaking on the development which took place in the university, Nirmala Sithamraman, who is herself is an alumnus of the varsity said that thinks which were witnessed in the University in the past were not encouraging. She said that there may be differences on the basis of ideology but the development which took place were led by forces which are anti-India.

Around two years, JNU made headlines when alleged anti-India slogans were raised by a group of students studying the university. A proper inquiry was ordered to investigate the matter and charges against those students who were accused of raising the slogans, while the issue became a hot debating topic in the country.

