Lauding the efforts of the government and the courage of the Indian Army, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the security forces are giving befitting replies to the Pakistani soldiers across the border. She added that the Army is cutting off several heads of the Pakistani soldiers in retaliation to the beheading of one Indian soldier. The following remarks were being made at a television interview aired on India TV. During the interview, Nirmala Sitharaman also talked about Indo-China relations and Rafale deal where BJP is strongly being accused of manipulating the proposal for its personal benefits.

During the interview, Nirmala Sitharaman was questioned over the promises that BJP had made claiming that they will behead 10 Pakistani soldiers in a reply to two killings. Replying to this, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the heads of Pakistani soldiers are being cut-off but not being displayed.

Nirmala Sitharaman said that Pakistan was once taught a lesson in 2016 when the Indian Army carried out a surgical strike on seven terror launch pads across the LoC in Pakistan. Hailing the Indian Army, Defence Minister said that the infiltrators are now being killed right at the border.

During the interview, Nirmala Sitharam refrained herself from disclosing the achievements of Indian Army and claimed that the Indian forces are responsible and are giving a befitting reply to the terrorists.

Talking about the Rafale jets deal, Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the opposition and further questioned that who were they trying to help by revealing such crucial information publically. She asked that who will benefit from this information China or Pakistan? the following remarks were made during the interview she gave to India TV.

