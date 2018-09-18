Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday countered senior Congress leader A K Antony after the latter accused the NDA government of being "guilty" of "gravely compromising" national security in the Rafale fighter jet deal. Antony on Tuesday accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of suppressing facts on the Rafale deal and asked why the government was shying away from setting up a joint parliamentary committee to probe it.

On 16 September, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she will not share any information about the full price of aircraft fitted weaponry as it could be useful for countries like Pakistan and China and may harm the country. In a television show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, Nirmala Sitharaman claimed that 36 Rafale fighter jets are purchased by the NDA government at 9 per cent cheaper price than the price negotiated by the previous UPA government from France.

Rejecting the Congress’s demand for a JPC probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal, Sitharaman said the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government didn’t take care of IAF’s needs. During UPA regime, the Indian Air Force’s squadron (each with a strength of 18 jets) strength came to 33 against the authorised strength of 42. So the Congress should be answeable for the Rafale fighter jet deal, not us, she said.

Defends Narendra Modi govt

Defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sitharaman said it was the Narendra Modi-led NDA government that finalised the fighter jet deal. “In April 2015, the PM did not go to announce the deal, he initiated the process as there was an expression of interest between the two parties, but the actual happening of the appeal happened later…We did follow all the procedures,” she said.

Attacks Manmohan’s UPA govt

Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the previous UPA government started negotiating in 2012 with French firm Dassault Aviation to buy 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) but it failed to seal the deal. The previous government could have done everything to take care of HAL’s interest, but they didn’t do it. However, one of the things that did not happen during the UPA, was that between Dassault Aviation SA (France) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as they could not agree on production terms, and that is why they could not go together. So that speaks which government failed on them getting together, she said

Sidhu-Bajwa hugging controversy

Speaking on the ‘Sidhu-Bajwa hugging controversy’ Sitharaman said Navjot Singh Sidhu has humiliated the nation by hugging Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony and the incident has its impact on the soldiers and the people in the Defence Ministry. “I wished Sidhu would have avoided the incident. I’m not talking about going to Pakistan, but that single gesture of hugging Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa shouldn’t have happened,” she said.

‘Negotiations for S-400 deal in final stage’

Speaking on the Procurement of S-400 Triumf missiles from Russia, Sitharaman said the negotiation with Russia on the surface-to-missile have reached almost the final stage, but the Indian government will have to see it if it’s signed before the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit.

Sitharaman refused to comment on CBI’s positions on Vijay Mallya case.

