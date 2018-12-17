The Congress has also accused the government of misleading the court by presenting wrong facts about the CAG report on the Rafale deal. The political slugfest over the alleged corruption in the Rafale deal has been going on for months and has been escalated after the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal. The Supreme Court had dismissed all four petitions seeking a court-monitored CBI investigation into the Rafale deal.

The Congress has also accused the government of misleading the court by presenting wrong facts about the CAG report on the Rafale deal

Rafale deal verdict: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has issued a clarification on the affidavit submitted by the Centre in the Supreme Court seeking factual correction on the Rafale deal verdict. The Minister said the government has given the fresh data and information to the Supreme Court as there was an interpretation problem with the verdict on Rafale deal. The government will wait for the apex court to take a call on the fresh application, she said, adding that the government explained the process to the top court through which information comes to Parliament.

She further contended that there is no need for Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the Rafale deal as the matter had been already looked into by the Supreme Court. She further cited how a JPC on Bofors ended up converting kickbacks into winding up charges.

She was addressing a press conference in Mumbai. The BJP has been organising 70 pressers across the country to expose the Congress’ lies on Rafale deal. The Congress has demanded JPC probe into the million dollar Rafale deal saying that the Supreme Court was not the right forum to discuss the modalities on Rafale deal.

Defence Minister: A politically divided JPC is looking into a matter already looked into by the SC. A Bofors JPC ended up converting kickbacks into winding up charges. So to ask for JPC is for Congress' political grandstanding rather than genuinely knowing, post court's verdict. pic.twitter.com/hosBxlug91 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018

The Congress has also accused the government of misleading the court by presenting wrong facts about the CAG report on the Rafale deal. The political slugfest over the alleged corruption in the Rafale deal has been going on for months and has been escalated after the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal. The Supreme Court had dismissed all four petitions seeking a court-monitored CBI investigation into the Rafale deal.

The Opposition, however, is in no mood to give up the Rafale deal issue as could be proved lethal against the ruling party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More