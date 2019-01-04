Nirmala Sitharaman says Bofors brought Congress down, Rafale will bring Narendra Modi back: Sitharaman said the BJP government has never misled the court and the country on the price tag of the Rafale jet while the Congress lied to the nation. She said the Congress claim' that it negotiated with the Dassault Aviation to by 126 Rafale fighter jets at a cheaper price during the UPA rule is untrue. The actual price per a piece of Rafale jet was Rs 737 core and not Rs 526 crore as claimed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha that there is a difference between defence dealings and dealing in defence and the BJP doesn't do defence dealings. (Photo: ANI)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha on Friday that the Rafale fighter jet controversy will help the Narendra Modi-led BJP emerge victorious in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections while the Rs 1,437 crore Bofors deal signed in 1986 with Sweden became one of the primary reasons for the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress’ defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the Lower House of the Parliament, Sitharaman said the BJP government has never misled the court and the country on the price tag of the Rafale jet while the Congress lied to the nation. She said the Congress claim’ that it negotiated with the Dassault Aviation to by 126 Rafale fighter jets at a cheaper price during the UPA rule is untrue. The actual price per a piece of Rafale jet was Rs 737 core and not Rs 526 crore as claimed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

On being questioned why her government decided to buy 36 fighter jets instead of 126 mentioned in the deal, she said the Indian Air Force (IAF) adviced the government to buy to buy 36 jets as the squadron strength was depleting alarmingly. Sitharaman said emergency purchases are always two squadrons. In 1982, when Pakistan was buying F-16s, the then Indian government had decided to buy 2 squadrons of MIG-23 MF from the erstwhile Soviet Union, in ’85 again 2 squadrons of Mirage 2000 bought from France and in ’87- 2 squadrons of MIG-29.

Nirmala Sitharaman also told the Lok Sabha that the fighter jets, the IAF is buying from France is actually 9 % cheaper than the Congress’ deal and will be delivered to India 5 months ahead of the scheduled delivery date. The first fighter jet will arrive in India in September 2019 while the rest of the jets will reach here by 2022, she said.

In her point-by-point rebuttal of the Congress president’s accusations, Nirmala said there is no need to mention about the price of the jets as the government has already answered to the CAG and the Supreme Court of the country. She said Dassault has given an additional warranty for 3 jets that will be used for training purpose.

Apart from that, Rafale has agreed to provide performance-based logistics support for 2 squadrons for 5 years without additional cost.

