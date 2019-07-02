Nirmala Sitharaman says demonetisation had no effect on Indian economy: Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the manufacturing sector in the country witnessed a certain fall but it cannot be contributed to the withdrawn of high currency notes. The minister said that the BJP-led NDA government is taking various measures to improve the GDP growth in the country.

Nirmala Sitharaman says demonetisation had no effect on Indian economy: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the demonetisation had no effect on the economy of the country and it still continues to be the fastest growing in the world. While replying to the supplementary questions in Rajya Sabha, the minister admitted that the manufacturing sector in the country witnessed a fall, however, she said that it cannot be contributed to the withdrawal of high currency notes that was announced in 2016 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior BJP leader said that the BJP-led NDA government is taking various measures to improve the GDP growth in the country. Nirmala, who was also the former defence minister in the previous government, said that if the impact of low growth in certain sectors has impacted growth rate, particularly in agriculture and allied activities as also in financial and real estate and professional services, there has been a fall, particularly in agriculture based on third advance estimates, adding that it is believed that there has been a 0.6 per cent decline in the output.

Responding to a member of the upper house about the last quarter’s growth, she said that the country is performing well and the figures are before everyone. Highlighting the steps initiated by the government for the benefit of the people, she said that through Kisan Samman Yojna and Pension Yojna, people are being given money.

The minister stated that during the Modi 2.0 tenure, the farmers will be given the cash transfer scheme PM-Kisan to provide income support of Rs. 6000 per year. The scheme was earlier for those farmers having a land holding of fewer than two hectares.

