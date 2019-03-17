The issue of national security and Pakistan would definitely be the central theme of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha 2019 elections campaigning. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, every BJP leader is busy in bashing Pakistan in their election speeches.

The issue of national security and Pakistan would definitely be the central theme of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha 2019 elections campaigning. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, every BJP leader is busy in bashing Pakistan in their election speeches. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday went a step further to declare Narendra Modi as best Prime Minister to tackle terrorism and keep the country safe. While addressing a public gathering in West Bengal’s Kolkata, the Defence Minister said Modi did what former PM Manmohan Singh failed to do, in an apparent reference to air strikes by Indian Air Force in Pakistan’s Balakot following Pulwama attack that left more than 40 CRPF personnel dead.

After 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Indian government had given substantial evidence to Pakistan in 2008, but they did nothing, Sitharaman said. India took the action that Pakistan should have taken to dismantle terror groups operating on their soil, she further added.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kolkata, West Bengal: If you (Pakistan) are a victim of terrorism, why don't' you remove it? That's why Modi Ji did what Manmohan Singh Ji didn't do. https://t.co/v0duhAKJzI — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019

Until the Election Commission declared Lok Sabha 2019 elections, the prime minister had mentioned Pakistan in almost his every political speech, making it clear that he will be seeking the second term in office, banking on such issues.

While the BJP has been trying hard to keep the Pakistan issue alive, at least in the run-up to crucial elections, the Congress and other opposition parties feel that jobs, unemployment will be the key issues for voters in this year’s elections. In a snap poll conducted by NewsX-Polstrat, defeating terror from Pakistan has emerged as a top priority.

But jobs and employment opportunities will also be a key poll issue, the survey has suggested, just ahead of the first phase of voting on April 11. Elections will be held in seven phases and counting of votes will be on May 23.

Pulwama attack and subsequent Balakot air strikes undoubtedly have come up as a morale booster for the BJP, which had been under pressure from the Opposition over various issues, including alleged financial irregularities in Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

