The BJP has often alleged that a non-Gandhi can't be a national president of the Congress. Taking potshots at the Congress, Sitharaman said Priyanka Gandhi's appointment reflects that Congress gives importance to one family. Her statement comes hours after the Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed her sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party's secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Her statement comes hours after the Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed her sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party’s secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the day, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said Priyanka Gandhi’s formal entry into the politics reflects that the Congress has accepted that Rahul Gandhi has failed as the leader of the party. Taking a dig at the grand old party, the BJP leader said the Congress has opted for a family alliance after being sidelined by the various opposition parties.

He was apparently referring to an alliance announced by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav that left no space for the Congress. The decision prompted the grand old party to look for alternative strategies for 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi will take charge in the first week of February, reports said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his views on Priyanka Gandhi’s political debut and said democracy runs in BJP’s veins while families rule other parties. In an apparent reference to Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment, the prime minister said in the BJP, decisions are taken on the wishes of a family.

