Nirmala Sitharaman says Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Rafale amounts to contempt of court: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Rafale deal after the Supreme Court ruling amounted to contempt of court. The apex court today rejected the Centre’s preliminary objections seeking review of its December 14 judgment, giving a clean chit to the Narendra Modi-led government in the controversial Rafale deal. After the observation of the court, Rahul Gandhi said that SC has accepted there’s some form of corruption in the deal and that “chowkidaar ne chori karwayi hai (chowkidaar has planned the theft)”.

Reacting to his acerbic statement, Sitharaman said that the Congress president probably didn’t even read half a paragraph of the judgment, but here, by saying that the court has accepted corruption and that it said “Chowkidaar chor hai” amounted to contempt of court. The apex court has allowed the admissibility of three documents in Rafale deal as evidence in re-examining the review petitions filed against the SC’s December 14 judgment refusing to order probe in procuring 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. In his reaction, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the government hid crucial facts from the court like the price of the jets which were increased from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1,600 crore, and also refused to tell the price to the court on the so-called ground of breach of national security.

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks after filing his nomination from Amethi for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. He was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

A total of 91 Lok Sabha seats spread over 20 states and UTs will go to polls in the first phase on April 11. Campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 came to an end on Tuesday.

