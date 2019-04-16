Nirmala Sitharaman visits hospitalised Shashi Tharoor, this is how social media reacted: After Nirmala Sitharaman paid a visit to a hospitalised Shashi Tharoor, the Congress leader shared the picture on the Twitter in which both can be seen wearing smiles and shaking hands. The social media users have lauded the gesture of Union Defence Minister and appealed other politicians to follow the same.

Nirmala Sitharaman visit Shashi Tharoor, this is how social media reacted: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday paid a visit to rival Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at a hospital in Kerala. After her visit, two-time lawmaker tweeted the photo in which both can be seen shaking their hands. Both are also seen wearing a smile on their faces. In a tweet, Tharoor said that he was touched by the gesture of defence minister as amidst her hectic electioneering, she visited the hospital where he is admitted. He went on to say that civility is a rare virtue in Indian politics and it is great to see BJP leader practising it by example. Tharoor had injured his head after an iron hook fell on him during a religious ritual at Thulabharam temple in the southern state. Earlier, he expressed heartfelt thanks to all those including Rahul Gandhi, who inquired about his health.

Tharoor is seeking re-election from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat. The BJP has fielded former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan against the former international diplomat. Political observers have predicted a neck-to-neck fight between the two.

Touched by the gesture of @nsitharaman, who dropped by today morning to visit me in the hospital, amid her hectic electioneering in Kerala. Civility is a rare virtue in Indian politics – great to see her practice it by example! pic.twitter.com/XqbLf1iCR5 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 16, 2019

The social media users have lauded the gesture of Nirmala and subsequent tweet of Tharoor. A Twitter user said that political ideologies may differ but humanity is important. He appealed other political leaders to learn to live with difference and do not spoil the relations because of contrary political ideologies.

A netizen said that it was quite pleasant to see Nirmala visiting Tharoor. He added that Nirmala and Tharoor can set an example for the political class to offer respect.

Humanity and friendship reign more than anything else and it was a good gesture by Nirmala, said a social media user. Another said that it was a rare gesture of civility indeed in the present political times.

Politicians need to maintain it irrespective of party, leader and situation. Everyone in the country would be smiling if the ruling party and the opposition share a good bond, said a netizen.

Here is the reaction of tweeple:

Humanity above politics can only be found in our @BJP4India leaders sir..Get well soon..🙏💐 pic.twitter.com/XmKTzzKa8w — 🇮🇳 Sapna Mishra (@ISapnaMishra) April 16, 2019

That's @nsitharaman ji .. I adore her for her simplicity.

Many in @BJP4India are role models of civility and of course it's rare as we never have ever seen one politician in 70 yrs of Congress rule.

God bless her ..Jai Shri Ram 🙏 — KARMA भी चौकीदार भी 🇮🇳 (@ShivaIyer68) April 16, 2019

Quite pleasant to see this. Two of you can set an example for the political class to offer respect. Also, hope this is not a one-off thing and you both continue to use statements to argue on politics and not use personal jibes. — Sonia Minocha (@SoniaMinochka) April 16, 2019

Humanity n friendship reigns more than anything else. Good gesture by her. She is in distress.. for sure — SS Shree (@SSShree6) April 16, 2019

Get well soon, rare gesture of civility indeed in the political times we live in. — S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) April 16, 2019

Please maintain it irrespective of party, leader and situation. Everyone will be smilling if the ruling party and opposition party share a good bond. — Kaustav Banerjee (@KaustavBanerjee) April 16, 2019

