The Interpol has issued a blue-corner notice against rape accused self-claimed godman Nityananda. Reports said Nityanand was hiding somewhere around Ecuador, but the embassy of Ecuador has scrapped the claims.

On the request of Gujarat Police, the Interpol on Wednesday issued a blue-corner notice to locate, identify or gather information of the self-style godman Nithyananda, who has been accused of rape and financial fraud. Reports said Nityanand is on a run since last year. He was last seen in a video claiming that he is Lord Shiva and no court can even touch him. Nityanand bought an Island and formed his own Hindu country called Kailasha, located near Ecuador, as mentioned on his website.

However, the Embassy of Ecuador refuted the reports of Nithyananda’s presence stating it had rejected his request for asylum and he left for Haiti. Ecuador also denied reports of Nityanant buying an island.

In 2010, the police had arrested him from Himachal Pradesh after filing a case of kidnapping and sexually abusing children at his Ahemdabad ashram. He was also seen with a model and actor in explicit footage. Following this, the government had canceled his passport.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told the media that all its ally and posts abroad had been instructed to help and locate Nithyananda.

In a video, Nithyananda can be seen donning a maroon color silk robes with gold jewelry, which wears most of the time, saying he will show his integrity to the world. “Now nobody can touch me, I can tell you the truth – I am Param Shiva. Understand? No stupid court can prosecute me for revealing the truth. I am Param Shiva,” Nithyananda said in the video.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App