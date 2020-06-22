The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday tweeted that around 9,440 Covid-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,37,195 patients have been cured of the disease so far.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday shared ten best practices in a bid to bolster India’s efforts against Covid-19 pandemic. The first step says that testing has to be extensive since it is the most powerful tool to defeat Covid-19. “Global and Indian success stories have strategies grounded in a robust testing mechanism,” it said.

Citing the example of New Zealand, Kant said that country ramped up its diagnostic testing and was able to eliminate the virus and added that the success of Indian states like Kerala and Karnataka can be attributed to their willingness and resolve to test more.

Second, he said that contact tracing has to be rigorous. “The example of South Korea shows that a robust contact-tracing strategy is a must. In New Zealand, an innovative model encourages people to scan QR codes placed at different locations to create a repository of their movement.”

The third practice that Kant advocates is the effective and timely treatment to ensure a high recovery rate, saying that it can be achieved through timely reporting of symptoms, early identification and admission of high-risk individuals.

The fourth is institutional quarantine — the virus has to be tackled at the source and countries that were able to proactively impose quarantine on incoming passengers at airports are better off today, he said.

The fifth practice should be stringent employment of containment measure. “Lockdowns cannot be a permanent solution and this is where stringent containment comes into the picture,” he added.

The sixth measure stressed that the maximum use of data analytics and to bring data transparency to draw meaningful insights to help guide strategies.

Seventh is the leverage technology. “Manual interventions have to be supplemented by cutting-edge technologies that should form the backbone of efforts,” he said.

Moreover, enforcement plays a major role in ensuring that rules that have been instituted to curb the spread of the virus are observed strictly.

The ninth practice is online training and protocols that help impart knowledge to frontline workers to ensures that they are aware of the necessary protocols, emerging trends and relevant best practices in areas.

Lastly, Kant said that public adherence and community participation is a must since efforts of the government are futile unless observed by citizens.

With 9,440 COVID-19 patients cured in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 recovery rate of India has increased to 55.77 per cent, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

“During the last 24 hours, a total of 9,440 COVID-19 patients have been cured. A total of 2,37,195 patients have been cured of COVID-19 so far. The recovery rate is 55.77 per cent among COVID-19 patients,” the Ministry tweeted.

It said that the total number of recovered patients has crossed the number of active patients by 62,808.

“Presently, there are 1,74,387 active COVID-19 cases and all are under active medical supervision,” the Ministry said.

“India also continues to widen the gap between recovered and active COVID-19 cases. COVID cases per lakh population is 30.04 while the global average is more than its triple at 114.67. India has one of the lowest COVID cases per lakh population in the world,” the Ministry said in a series of tweet.

