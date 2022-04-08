The government’s think tank- Niti Aayog is planning to implement a battery swapping programme by the end of the year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman originally announced the strategy during her 2022-13 budget statement.

“The Battery Swapping Policy is expected to be implemented by December,” says Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha, NITI Aayog’s adviser for infrastructure connectivity, transportation, and electric mobility.

Sinha in his statement revealed that the government is working on a plan to have the Indian Railways install electric vehicle charging stations at stations in towns and cities with populations of more than 10 lakh people.

While introducing this model, Nirmala Sitharaman told that the private sector will be encouraged to develop sustainable business models for battery or energy services, which will boost the EV (electric vehicle) ecosystem’s efficiency.

However, the strategy will hasten the development of battery swapping centres, where electric vehicle (EV) owners may refill their vehicles by switching out depleted batteries for fully charged ones.