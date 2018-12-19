NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar on Rahul Gandhi tweet on farm loan waiver: The NITI Aayog VC said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government works after looking at everything and he doesn't think any other government has ever worked for farmers as much as the present govt is doing. No other government accepted recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report, except this government. The Modi government raised credit for farmers to Rs 10.50 lakh crore, he said.

NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar on Rahul Gandhi tweet on farm loan waiver: NITI Aayog vice chairperson Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the latter attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over farm loan waiver issue. Rajiv Kumar said Rahul Gandhi’s announcement is like ‘maano na maano main hi champion‘ (Believe it or not I’m the champion). The NITI Aayog VC said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government works after looking at everything and he doesn’t think any other government has ever worked for farmers as much as the present govt is doing. No other government accepted recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report, except this government. The Modi government raised credit for farmers to Rs 10.50 lakh crore, he said. Kumar also said that Rahul Gandhi’s government should do their work and allow others to do theirs.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tweeted: The Congress party has managed to wake the chief ministers of Assam and Gujarat from their deep slumber. PM is still asleep. We will wake him up too. After the BJP-ruled Assam and Gujarat announced waiver of farm loans and rural electricity bills, respectively, the Congress chief said it was now time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wake up from the deep slumber. Rahul also claimed that both Assam and Gujarat followed the Congress party after it waived farm loans as part of its pre-poll promise as soon as it formed governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The Congress party has managed to wake the Chief Ministers of Assam and Gujarat from their deep slumber and it will wake Prime Minister Narendra Modi up, too, Gandhi tweeted.

According to reports, the BJP-led government in Gujarat on Tuesday announced it will waive electricity bills in rural areas while the Assam government on Monday declared it approved a Rs 600 crore farm loan waiver.

