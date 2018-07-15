Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar advised Amartya Sen to spend some time in the country to see the structural reforms undertaken by Modi government. He also challenged Sen to show him another period of 4 years where the even the same amount of work has been done.

“I wish Professor Amartya Sen would spend some time within India and actually look at conditions on the ground. And at least review all work that has been done in the last four years by the Modi government before making such statements,” Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

Rajiv Kumar was responding on being asked about Sen’s recent comments about the present government.

He also challenged Sen to show him another period of 4 years where the even the same amount of work has been done. “I actually would like to challenge him to show me another period of four years where so much work has been done for the making India cleaner, inclusive and more caring economy,” Kumar was quoted by NDTV as saying.

As per Kumar, structural reforms in India have ensured that benefits of growth reach to the last person.

“If these things are not clear to him, then, I think he should spend some time here,” Kumar added as per a NDTV report.

Amartya Sen had stoked the controversy on July 17 at the launch of Bharat aur Uske Virodhabhas – the Hindi edition of his book ‘An Uncertain Glory: India and its Contradictions’, where he said that India was moving backwards and was now in the 2nd worst in the Asian region.

“Things have gone pretty badly wrong… It has taken a quantum jump in the wrong direction since 2014. We are getting backwards in the fastest-growing economy. Now, India is the second worst. Pakistan has managed to shield us from being the worst,” Mr Sen had said.

