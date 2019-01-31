NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on unemployment report: NITI Aayog on Thursday, January 31, said the unemployment report is not the final one and the official data is still supposed to be upgraded, media reports said. NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar further clarified that India could not have witnessed 7% growth if unemployment had been on the surge.

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on unemployment report: Retorting to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, which stressed on the unemployment rate in India that was highest in 2017-’18 at 6.1%, NITI Aayog on Thursday, January 31, said the report is not the final one and the official data is still supposed to be upgraded, media reports said. The report was quoted by Mr Gandhi in his tweet, which said India’s unemployment rate stood at 45-year-high at 6.1%, according to the National Sample Survey Office.

Responding to the latest development ahead of the interim Budget, due to be presented on Friday, February 1, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar clarified that India could not have witnessed 7% growth if unemployment had been on the surge. Without mentioning the Opposition party, he said there has been a confusion spearheaded by those using employment report which has been pervaded but has not been finalised.

Facts reviewed by the media reports said that the unemployment rate was at its soaring pace since the 1972-’73 period. According to the survey, the unemployment rate stood at 2.2% in 2011-’12 in comparison to 2017-18, during the UPA’s second tenure.

To this, NITI Aayog boss Mr Kant restated Kumar’s comment, that it was incorrect to compare the latest NSSO data with 2011-12 because the sample size used earlier was way different from today’s.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More