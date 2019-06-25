Niti Aayog in its recent report ranked the states on the basis of the quality of health care available for the common people. Kerala's performance in the two consecutive reports speaks well for the efforts made by Pinarayi Vijayan's government.

Kerala restrengthened its position as the leader of the states in healthcare index prepared by the central government think tank, Niti Aayog. The states of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra followed Kerala, popularly called as God’s own country. Thes two states were closely followed by Gujarat, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh stood at fourth, fifth and sixth spots.

The states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand performed worse in the period in the field of the health sector. Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Telangana improved their performance considerably from the time of the report was published.

The Niti Aayog published all these rankings in its annual report named as ‘‘Healthy States Progressive India: Report on Rank of States and UTs. The rankings are prepared based on the 23 health indicators identified by the Niti Aayog such as sex ratio, neonatal mortality rate, the proportion of vacant health care provider positions, etc.

The health care index for the states was first introduced by the Niti Aayog in February 2018 when they released a report Health Index-2017, that measured the annual and incremental performance of states and union territories over the financial year 2014-15 to 2015-16. The ranking was done under three categories such as large states, small states, and union territories to ensure the fair comparison between comparable states.

