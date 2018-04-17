A new expressway connecting Delhi and Mumbai will be built in order to cut down the time and congestion between the two cities, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Monday. The expressway is expected to bring down the travel time to about 12 hours which currently takes at least 24 hours. The whole project will cost around Rs 1 lakh crore and will be executed over the next three years.

With an aim to cut down on travel time between Mumbai and Delhi, the government will build a new expressway connecting the two major cities, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Monday. Reports said that the new expressway connecting Delhi and Mumbai will pass through the country’s two most backward districts, which are Mewat in Haryana and Dahod in Gujarat. The whole project is expected to cost Rs 1 lakh crore and will be executed over the next three years, the minister said. As per reports, the ministry has undertaken 10 projects to decongest Delhi, which will cost around Rs 35,600 crore.

As expected, the expressway will bring down the travel time to about 12 hours which currently takes at least 24 hours to cover the distance of 1,450 km through NH-8. The existing distance will also be bringing down to 1,250 km after the expressway will be executable. According to a report in the Times of India, Gadkari said that the work on this stretch will start by December and is expected to be completed in the next three years. The expressway will begin from Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram. According to reports, it is the first section of the Golden Quadrilateral project undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India or NHAI, it will be extended till Chennai.

The NH-8, which connects Delhi and Mumbai is said to be the busiest highway in the country, and passes through key cities of Rajasthan and Gujarat, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara. Reports claimed that the highway ministry had recently reworked its plan to extend the earlier proposed Delhi-Jaipur Expressway up to Vadodara. According to a ministry official, building the Gurugram-Vadodara corridor will make the travel smooth from Delhi up to Mumbai. For now, the Delhi-Mumbai highway carries about 15% of the country’s total traffic, which is likely to grow.

