Nitin Gadkari at ITV Conclave 2019: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief and Pulwama terror attack mastermind Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council is a diplomatic victory for the country. Gadkari was speaking at the ITV Conclave 2019 organised by iTV Network at Hotel Lalit in New Delhi on Friday.

The Union minister said Pakistan should concentrate on infrastructure development and focus on education, health and scientific research instead of supporting radical terrorism and waging war against India. Gadkari said if India decides to stop its share of water from flowing into Pakistan or diverts water from just three rivers and supplies it to Jammu and Kashmir or to drought-hit states in the country, Pakistan won’t be able to meet its daily requirement of water. He said Pakistan is so short-sighted that it is increasing its defence budget instead of fulfilling the promise of basic amenities to its citizens.

The Union Minister said the recent Maoist attack on a Crack-60 commando unit in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district is an act of frustration. The Maoists are now a frustrated lot because they have lost their ideology and public sympathy for waging a war against the nation, he said. Though late, people have understood that violence is not going to help them in the long run and that’s why they are spontaneously cooperating with the government and security forces to maintain law and order in their locality, he said.

On being asked about the spate of political murders in West Bengal, Gadkari said elections should be conducted in a free and fair manner but the situation is worrisome in the state. It is a matter of pity the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed the maximum number of security forces in West Bengal, some people are selectively attacking BJP workers and trying to capture booths, which is not a good sign for democracy, he said.

The BJP leader made it clear that there is no dearth of money for infrastructure development in India. At the same time, he insisted that people should pay toll tax as the money is being used to accelerate the construction of mega road projects which save both time and money of travellers.

Gadkari said the Godavari-Krisha river linking project will permanently solve the current tussle between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over Cauvery water. On Delhi, he said the doubled-decker sky bus will soon minimise Delhi’s traffic woes and pollution by 50 per cent and help as many as 260 people per bus to enjoy hassle-free travel.

Attacking the Congress, the senior BJP leader said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre had constructed 1,46,000 km of National Highways compared to the previous UPA government’s 96,000 kilometres.

