Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari fainted and collapsed on stage during a function at Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth (MPKV) Agricultural University in Gujarat’s Ahmednagar on Friday, reports said. The incident took place today when the Union minister was standing with other dignitaries for the National Anthem at the convocation function of MPKV Agricultural University.

Later, Gadkari said that due lack of oxygen he fainted. He got his blood sugar and blood pressure checked and the reports were fine. The 61-year-old BJP leader’s health condition is stable now and there is nothing to worry. Maharashtra Governor Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao caught hold of Gadkari before he was about to fall, reports said. In 2011, the senior BJP leader had undergone a bariatric surgery (a gastric bypass surgery) at the Saifee Hospital in the Charni Road region of Mumbai. Gadkari has been diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari after he fainted at an event in Ahmednagar earlier today: Due lack of oxygen I fainted. Later I got my blood sugar and blood pressure checked and the reports were fine. I am better now and there is nothing to worry. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/tmvO2xO7nT — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018

