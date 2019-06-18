Nitin Gadkari Government removes Class 8 education requirement for drivers: Nitin Gadkari said that the government has removed the requirement of minimum education up to Class 8 so that employment opportunities for poor and backward classes are not hampered. He said that the transport sector across the country is short of more than 22 lakh drivers, which can improve millions of lives.

Government removes Class 8 education requirement for drivers: Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, on Tuesday said that there will be no requirement of minimum educational qualification for drivers across the country. Currently, the person who is applying for the driver post in various government departments is supposed to present driving license which an uneducated person cannot acquire. The government’s move is seen as a major step to benefit economically backward people.

In a tweet, Gadkari said that the government has removed the requirement of education up to Class 8 so that employment opportunities for poor and backward classes are not stopped due to their studies. He said that the transport sector across the country is short of more than 22 lakh drivers, which can benefit millions of lives.

समाज के कम पढ़े-लिखे और गरीब लोग ड्राइविंग से रोजगार की सम्भावना तलाशते हैं। सरकार ने आठवी तक की पढ़ाई की अनिवार्यता हटा दी है जिससे उनकी पढ़ाई के कारण रोजगार न रुके। ट्रांसपोर्ट सेक्टर में भी 22 लाख से अधिक ड्राइवरों की कमी है, इससे लाखों जिंदगीयां बेहतर हो सकती हैं। pic.twitter.com/RVcP2oG139 — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) June 18, 2019

The Ministry said that no compromise will be made with road safety. In a press release, the government stated that if anyone wants to apply for a driving license, he would have to pass the skill test, adding that the training imparted by a school or establishment as mentioned in the the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 should ensure that the driver can read signs and perform logistical duty such as maintenance of driver logs, inspection of trucks and trailers, submission of pre-trip and post-trip records, determination of discrepancies in paperwork, effective communication to report safety hazards.

The government had already proposed the removal of the requirement for minimum educational qualification in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill that was passed by the 16th Lok Sabha.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App